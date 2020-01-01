Abstract

BACKGROUND: Our objective was to describe trends and deaths in young children associated with opioid analgesics.



METHODS: Analysis of pediatric exposures using the RADARS System Poison Center Program from July 1, 2010 through December 31, 2018. Cases involving a child < 6 years, with an exposure to one or more opioids: buprenorphine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, methadone, morphine, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and tramadol. Poisson regression was used to model the shape of the time response curve.



RESULTS: 48,560 cases were identified, median age 2 years (IQR 1.4, 2.0), 52.4 % male. The most commonly involved opioid was hydrocodone (32.5 %); buprenorphine and methadone had the highest exposure rates when adjusted for dispensed prescriptions (0.84 and 0.73 per 10,000 prescriptions). There were 28 deaths, methadone being the most commonly involved opioid (16). Exposures decreased significantly accounting for population (from 8.39 to 4.19 exposures per 100,000 children) and per prescription (from 0.33 to 0.25 exposures per 10,000 prescriptions). After adjustment for prescriptions, the exposure rate for hydromorphone and fentanyl increased over the study period, while buprenorphine had the greatest decrease in exposure rate. Among 28 deaths, 11 (39 %) were known or suspected to have been exposed, but medical care was not sought or was delayed.



CONCLUSION: Pediatric opioid exposure rates by prescription and population decreased from July 2010 through December 2018. However, with over 48,000 exposures and 28 deaths, the opioid epidemic continues to impact young children. Many exposures including deaths were preventable. Continued improvements in prevention require a multifaceted approach.



