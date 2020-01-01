Abstract

Methamphetamine use and psychopathy are associated with criminal behavior; however, it is unclear how methamphetamine use and psychopathy interact to promote violent, economic and drug offenses. Abnormalities in corticostriatal functional connectivity are exhibited in both psychopathic and methamphetamine dependent individuals, which may contribute to criminal behavior through maladaptive and impulsive decision-making processes. This study shows that psychopathic traits contribute to weaker corticostriatal connectivity in methamphetamine dependence and contributes to an increase in criminal behavior. As the propensity to engage in criminal activity is dependent on a number of factors, a hierarchical regression identifies the contribution of the impulsive antisocial domain of psychopathy, anxiety, years of methamphetamine use and corticostriatal connectivity on different types of criminal offenses. Methamphetamine use and psychopathic traits reduce treatment responsiveness and increase the likelihood of recidivism, and it is therefore important to understand the factors underlying the propensity to engage in criminal behavior.



Copyright © 2020 Hoffman, Jacobs, Dennis, McCready, Hickok, Smith and Kohno.

Language: en