OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine changes in functional status, pain, and return to work/study (RTW/study) over 12 months post-injury in motorcyclists admitted to a large hospital in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam.



METHODS: A prospective study was undertaken with adult motorcyclists who were injured due to a crash and were admitted to hospital for more than 24 h. Pain and functional status data were collected at baseline (time of injury), and follow-up at 6 and 12 months post-injury. RTW/study was collected at 6 and 12 months post-injury. Multilevel mixed models and multiple logistic regression models were used to determine the changes in outcomes and predictors of outcomes including age, sex, education, Injury Severity Score, length of stay in the hospital and health-related quality of life.



RESULTS: A total of 352 hospitalised motorcyclists were followed-up. The proportion of motorcyclist RTW/study was 60% (n = 165) at 6 months and 82% (n = 210) at 12 months post-injury. After adjusting for covariates, pain scores improved significantly at 6 months (β = -3.31, 95% CI: -3.61, -3.01) and 12 months post-injury (β = -3.62, 95% CI: -3.92, -3.32) compared to baseline. Functional status increased significantly by 2.89 points (95% CI: 2.64, 3.13) at 6 months and by 3.51 points (95% CI: 3.27, 3.75) at 12 months compared to baseline.



CONCLUSIONS: The study found improvements in outcomes over the study period, although there was ongoing disability at 12 months post-injury (18% had not RTW/study). This study provides further evidence on the burden of motorcycle injuries in Vietnam and priorities for research, and further informs treatment and rehabilitation service planning.



