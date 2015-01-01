|
Citation
Graci V, Douglas E, Seacrist T, Kerrigan J, Mansfield J, Bolte J, Sherony R, Hallman J, Arbogast K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e1834.
Affiliation
Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32178285
Abstract
BACKGROUND: With active safety and automated vehicle features becoming more available, unanticipated pre-crash vehicle maneuvers, such as evasive swerving, may become more common, and they may influence the resulting effectiveness of occupant restraints, and consequently may affect injury risks associated with crashes. Therefore, the objective of this study was to quantify the influence of age on key occupant kinematic, kinetic, and muscular responses during evasive swerving in on-road testing.
Keywords
child occupant; head displacement; lateral acceleration; muscle activity; occupant kinematics; pre-crash maneuver; restraints; trunk displacement