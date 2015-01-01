|
Citation
|
Bennett M, Vecchia CD, Blackburn C, Walsh S, Barrett MJ. Ir. J. Med. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
National Children's Research Centre, Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland. Michael.Barrett@olchc.ie.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, General Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32180160
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In Ireland, the paediatric emergency department (PED) is tasked with acute healthcare provision to children and adolescents under 16 years of age. The population > 15 years attending the PED remains undescribed. AIMS: The objective of the study is to describe the presentations of patients > 15 years to the PED of a national tertiary academic paediatric hospital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chronic complex conditions; Emergency services; Paediatric emergency medicine