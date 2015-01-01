Abstract

The present study is an attempt to identify the availability of plans to manage disasters and crises, as well as the extent to which Saudi Arabia needs to establish an authority to handle such disasters and crises and its effectiveness. It also provides a proposal to establish an independent authority to confront disasters and crises in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, a questionnaire was applied to the officials of the related bodies in Riyadh and Jeddah to collect data to answer the questions of the study. The study concluded that there is a need for an authority that adopts and activates the crisis management system as one of the radical and important solutions in the various institutions.

