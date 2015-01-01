Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the probabilities and baseline predictors of the use of physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy over a period of 10 years after traumatic brain injury.



DESIGN: Longitudinal prospective follow-up at 1, 2, 5 and 10 years after traumatic brain injury. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 97 patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury recruited from Oslo University Hospital, Norway, during acute hospital admission in 2005-2007.



METHODS: Socio-demographics and injury characteristics were recorded at baseline. Use of physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy were recorded at follow-ups. Hierarchical linear modelling was applied to examine service use probabilities across the 4 time-points.



RESULTS: Service use decreased substantially over time, with physical therapy being the main service utilized at the 10-year follow-up (physical therapy 16%, occupational therapy 1%, speech therapy 3%). Use of services was related to severity of injury (CT head severity scores and post-traumatic amnesia (PTA)), female sex, and pre-injury employment. In addition, in this sample, time since injury was associated with use of occupational therapy and speech therapy.



CONCLUSION: This study presents a novel model for the long-term probability of use of physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy following traumatic brain injury. The use of services was much lower than the expected problem profile of severe traumatic brain injuries, suggesting an insufficient long-term provision of traditional traumatic brain injury rehabilitation services.

