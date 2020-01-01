|
Malecki CK, Demaray MK, Smith TJ, Emmons J. J. Sch. Psychol. 2020; 78: 115-132.
Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL, United States of America.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32178807
Using a stigma-based bullying framework, the current study investigated how (a) disability status was related to bullying-related behaviors when controlling for gender, grade level, and free or reduced lunch status; (b) gender, grade level, and free or reduced lunch status moderated the associations of disability status with bullying-related behaviors; and (c) classification in specific disability categories was associated with bullying-related behaviors with a sample of 10,483 students (47.8% female) in elementary, middle, and high school. School records data were collected on grade level, gender, free or reduced lunch price status, disability status, and disability category. Students completed the Bullying Participant Behaviors Questionnaire (BPBQ), rating five types of bully role behaviors (bullying behavior, assistant behavior, victimization, defending behavior, and outsider behavior).
Bully role behaviors; Bullying; Disability; Risk; Stigma, bias, defending; Victimization