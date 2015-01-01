Abstract

Study design: A retrospective hospital-based study.Objective: To describe the epidemiological proﬁle of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) in Guangdong Province.Setting: Two hospitals within Guangdong Province, China.Methods: Medical records of patients diagnosed with TSCI admitted to Foshan Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Zhujiang Hospital of South Medical University from 1 January 2011 to 31 December 2015 were retrospectively reviewed. Epidemiological characteristics, such as age, sex, occupation, etiology, neurological level of injury, American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale at admission, death and cause of death during the acute hospitalization and concomitant injuries.Results: During the study period, 482 cases were identiﬁed. Male-to-female ratio was 3.4:1, with a mean age of 41.5 ± 12.6 years old. The leading cause was falls (49.3%), followed by motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) (34.8%). The most common injury site was the cervical spinal cord, especially C4-C6, accounting for 39.8%.Conclusion: The number of TSCI patients in Guangdong Province is large and is exhibiting a rising trend. The leading causes were falls and MVCs. The low-falls (height < 1 m) group has expanded over this period. With China entering an ageing society, more appropriate preventative measures should be implemented for fall-related injuries among the elderly.

