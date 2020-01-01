Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The main aim of the present study was to determine the existence of pathological grief in victims of traumatic upper-limb amputation. The secondary objective was to determine risk factors for onset of pathological grief.



METHOD: A retrospective clinical study was conducted for an 11-year period, including all cases of traumatic upper-limb amputation in adults. Patients were assessed on a questionnaire including an adaptation of the Inventory of Complicated Grief (ICG). Risk factors were assessed on surgical, personal occupational and subjective criteria. Statistical analysis on StatView software used matched Chi2 tests for comparisons, with the significance threshold set at p<0.001.



RESULTS: With 1058 questionnaires sent out, the response rate was 52%; 3% of returned questionnaires were non-interpretable. Thirty-nine percent showed a state of pathological grief. Risk factors comprised lack of attempted replantation (p<0.001), isolated thumb amputation (p<0.001), and multi-digit or macro-amputation (p<0.001). Subjective esthetic blemish or the feeling of being mutilated was significantly associated with pathological grief (both p<0.001).



DISCUSSION: Traumatic upper-limb amputation victims incurred a risk of pathological grief (main endpoint), with identifiable risk factors (secondary endpoint). Victim accompaniment and screening for risk of pathological grief are essential to limit the psychological impact of trauma and promote social and occupational reintegration.



