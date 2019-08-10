Abstract

Death due to drowning is almost frequent in India, so it is but natural that, medico-legal expertise is called upon for investigations. Determining the cause of death in bodies found in water is quite challenging, which can be done by thorough investigation and complete autopsy by forensic pathologist. The present study was a retrospective, which was conducted for one year during June 2016 to May 2017 considering upon history and postmortem finding of the deceased. The maximum drowning cases were of male sex (74.73%), with commonest affected age group being 21-30 years (30.64%). Most of the drowning cases were accidental (55.91%) in nature and occurred commonly in water canal (55.37%), and rivers (25.26%). The most significant findings noted on autopsy were decomposition and animal bites (gnawing effects) (54.83%) and presence of heavy, voluminous, edematous and congested lungs with c/s showing copious frothy fluid (52.15%).

