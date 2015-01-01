|
Jilani DK, Vidyasagar D. Int. J. Sci. Res. (Nagpur) 2018; 9(2): e20223141447.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Dog bite injury is one of the most common unintentional injuries affecting all age groups worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. Age, gender, and environmental exposure are among the most-cited risk factors. Dog bites and rabies are a major public health issue globally and this is not unconnected with the well known fact that rabies is inevitably fatal. Thus prevention through vaccination is the only way out. Aims and Objective: To study the prevalence of dog bite and the management through post exposure prophylaxis thereof among the people residing in an urban community near RIMS, Ranchi.
