Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dog bite injury is one of the most common unintentional injuries affecting all age groups worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. Age, gender, and environmental exposure are among the most-cited risk factors. Dog bites and rabies are a major public health issue globally and this is not unconnected with the well known fact that rabies is inevitably fatal. Thus prevention through vaccination is the only way out. Aims and Objective: To study the prevalence of dog bite and the management through post exposure prophylaxis thereof among the people residing in an urban community near RIMS, Ranchi.



METHOD: Cross sectional study with a house to house survey was done and those with a history of dog bite and willing to participate were interviewed with a pre tested questionnaire. Of the 252 households, 69 dog bite cases were analyzed.



RESULTS: Around 9% had a history of dog bite of which 60% dog bite victims were at the age of 10-19 years. Free roaming dogs (FRDs) were responsible for 74% dog bites. Post exposure prophylaxis was taken by about 70% of which only 69% were fully immunized.



CONCLUSION: When about 30% of the educated urban community is not immunized of a fatal disease it raises concern. Non availability of vaccine and lack of knowledge towards dosage schedule should be dealt with.



Keywords: Rabies, Dog-bite, Post exposure prophylaxis, Urban

Language: en