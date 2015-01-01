Abstract

The study applies a data-driven statistical tool called Probit Econometric Model to household data to explain the factors that influence the choice of road transport modes in Ghana. The data used for the study was extracted from the 7th round of the Ghana Living Standards Survey. Core living standard indicator variables employed include travel choice, household income, employment status, number of years spent in education, location of the household and car ownership. The study finds that household income, location, employment and educational status significantly induce the usage of private cars for commuting. This requires that effective economic and transport policies be designed to optimize citizens travel comfort, reduce congestion on the roads, increase productivity and reduce emission of harmful gases in the atmosphere for green economy. The study further established that larger households patronize commercial travelling choices than smaller households.

