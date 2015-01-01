SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ellsworth JT. J. Theoret. Philos. Criminol. 2019; 11(3): 187-204.

This article examines a persistent offender's desistance narrative through a criminological case study. It is argued here that the motive for desistance is rooted in self-perceptions of vincibility and fear of predation, as opposed to positive life-course turning points or benevolent alterations in identity. The case study subject is compelled to desist because he perceives himself as aging and increasingly vulnerable to predation. In this analysis, past experiences of both violent crime victimization and offending illuminate the etiology of the subject's attitudes towards physical vulnerabilities, as well as the effects of physical weakness on safekeeping. This paper demonstrates the importance of the lifestyle-exposure framework in efforts to explain street-level crime, violence, and desistance.

Desistance; Case Studies; Life histories; Lifestyle-exposure theory; Narrative criminology; Street crime


