|
Citation
|
Chataway ML, Hart TC, Bond C. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Criminol. 2019; 52(4): 462-482.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Australian and New Zealand Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study describes and tests a new momentary model of victimisation worry, based on data collected from a smartphone app. We assess whether a momentary model provides further insight into the situated nature of fear of crime and risk perception. Data were collected from a sample of 72 young adults living in Southeast Queensland, Australia who completed momentary surveys on fear of crime that were administered on their mobile devices.
Language: en