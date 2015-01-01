Abstract

Sport settings have great potential to influence social change and are therefore important locations to engage in the prevention of violence against women. The following study draws on in-depth interviews with 16 stakeholders who have been involved with the implementation of prevention programmes within competitive/team sport settings. A qualitative thematic analysis of the interviews was undertaken to examine how sporting organisations understand, strategise and practise prevention work in Australia and New Zealand. Implications for long-term changes in the prevention of violence against women are discussed with reference to key prevention actions and frameworks.

