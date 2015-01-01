SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Onyishi NT, Ohayi SR. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2019; 9(1): e61.

(Copyright © 2019, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1186/s41935-019-0170-2

Interpersonal violence is rampant in our society such that the news media is constantly awash with reports of violent incidents. Understanding the peculiarities of violence in a given population is key to devising effective preventive measures. This is a descriptive study of assault victims referred by the police to the Clinical Forensic unit of a University Teaching Hospital. Structured interview using preset questions was conducted on each assault victim. Data obtained was analyzed with IBM SPSS statistics version 20. Descriptive analysis and tests of statistical significance were done as appropriate. This study aimed to determine the peculiar characteristics of interpersonal violence in Enugu, southeastern Nigeria.


