|
Citation
|
Pradhan E, Khatri A, Ahmed AA, Lama AJ, Khanal R, Bajracharya L, Adhikari S. Clin. Ophthalmol. 2020; 14: 597-607.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology, Kathmandu, Nepal.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32184548
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: In ophthalmology, injuries due to lightning strikes have been documented as various entities ranging from keratitis, cataracts, uveitis in the anterior segments to retinal detachments, papillitis, and macular hole formation in the posterior segment. We report the largest case series so far with a total of seven cases of lightning injuries with ocular involvement and its management and a brief review of the literature on this topic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cataract; eye; keratitis; lightning; lightning injuries; ophthalmology; uveitis