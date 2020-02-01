|
Kempuraj D, Ahmed ME, Selvakumar GP, Thangavel R, Raikwar SP, Zaheer SA, Iyer SS, Burton C, James D, Zaheer A. Clin. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital, US Department of Veterans Affairs, Columbia, MO, USA; Department of Neurology, School of Medicine, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA; Center for Translational Neuroscience, School of Medicine, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA. Electronic address: zaheera@health.missouri.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32184013
PURPOSE: Psychological stress is a significant health problem in veterans and their family members. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and stress lead to the onset, progression, and worsening of several inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases in veterans and civilians. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive, irreversible neuroinflammatory disease that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. TBIs and chronic psychological stress cause and accelerate the pathology of neuroinflammatory diseases such as AD. However, the precise molecular and cellular mechanisms governing neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration are currently unknown, especially in veterans. The purpose of this review article was to advance the hypothesis that stress and TBI-mediated immune response substantially contribute and accelerate the pathogenesis of AD in veterans and their close family members and civilians.
afghanistan war; alzheimer's disease; amyloid plaque; iraq war; psychological stress; traumatic brain injury