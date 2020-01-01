|
Citation
Medeiros GC, Rush AJ, Jha M, Carmody T, Furman JL, Czysz AH, Trombello JM, Cooper CM, Trivedi MH. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32187776
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Heterogeneity in major depressive disorder (MDD) is well recognized but not well understood. Core depressive features are reward and emotional symptoms, which reflect dysfunctions in the positive valence (PV) and negative valence (NV) systems, respectively. This study assessed whether PV and NV systems (based on selected symptoms) were associated with different clinical features, antidepressant response, and levels of immunomarkers in adults with MDD.
Language: en
Keywords
RDoC; biomarkers; depression; immunomarkers; major depressive disorder; negative valence; positive valence