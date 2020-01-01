Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior is determined by the consequence of an interaction between biological, psychological and sociological factors, as well as between individual and environmental effects. Fluctuations in meteorological factors can modify human behavior and affect suicidal rates. We hypothesize that high temperatures can be associated with an increase rate of suicidal attempts.



METHODS: We included all the patients admitted to Soroka University Medical Center (SUMC) due to suicide attempts between the years 2002-2017 and were residents of Southern Israel. We computed two sets of regression models: first, a time stratified case-crossover design to control for seasonality and individual differences.



RESULTS are presented as odds ratio (OR) with confidence interval (CI); and then, time-series analyses to calculate the incidence rate ratio (IRR) and the cumulative effect of temperature on the daily incidences of emergency department (ED) admissions after suicide attempts. We stratified the analyses by demographic variables to identify significant individual differences.



RESULTS: We identified 3100 attempts, by 2338 patients who lived in Be'er Sheva between 16 and 90 years of age; 421 patients made 2+ attempts. Suicide attempts were associated with a 5 °C increase during the summer season (OR 1.59, 95% CI 1.22-2.08) and a 5 °C increase in all seasons was associated with those who have made multiple attempts (OR 1.18, 95% CI 1.0005-1.38). The cumulative effect of 5 °C increment is associated with more suicide attempts over 2 days (IRR 1.10, 95% CI 0.98; 1.24) and 5 days (IRR 1.04, 95% CI 1.00; 1.08). The associations were greater for patients with psychiatric diagnosis and patients with multiple attempts. In a stratified analysis by individual characteristics we didn't find significant association.



CONCLUSION: High temperatures and low amount of precipitations are evidently of great impact on people's susceptibility to suicidal behavior, especially for individuals who have had a prior suicide attempt. Our findings indicate the need for public health attention in the summer when temperature increases precipitously over days, especially for those who have made a prior suicide attempt.



