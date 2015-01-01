SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hancox RJ, Morgan J, Dickson N, Connor J, Baxter JM. Eur. Respir. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Kōhatu - Centre for Hauora Māori, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Respiratory Society)

DOI

10.1183/13993003.02455-2019

PMID

32184316

Abstract

Functional breathing disorders are common, but poorly understood, causes of respiratory symptoms and often co-exist with asthma and other respiratory diseases [1–3]. Hyperventilation syndrome is the most recognised form of dysfunctional breathing It has long been suspected that dysfunctional breathing may have emotional origins, but there is little empirical evidence to support this ...


Language: en
