Abstract

Competition anxiety has been demonstrated to decrease sports performance while increasing burnout risk. To date, its degree in CrossFit (CF) is unknown. The present study, therefore, examines competition fear and relevant coping skills as well as potential correlates of both in individuals participating in CF events. A total of n = 79 athletes answered a battery of three questionnaires (competition fear index, athletic coping skills inventory, mindfulness attention awareness scale). Substantial levels of anxiety, particularly regarding the somatic dimension of the competition fear index, were reported. The most pronounced coping skill was freedom of worry. While age or level of competition showed no/very small associations with survey data, sex was correlated to the psychological characteristics: women reported higher competition fears and lower coping skill levels (p > 0.05). Competition fears are highly prevalent in CF athletes and the preventive value of population-specific interventions, particularly in females, should be investigated in future trials.

