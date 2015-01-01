|
Citation
|
Lesko K, Deasy C. Ir. J. Med. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Cork University Hospital, Cork, Ireland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, General Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32185749
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falling from a height of under 2 m (low fall) is the most common mechanism of injury causing major trauma in Ireland. This presentation encompasses a wide patient cohort, from paediatric sport injuries to elderly falls. AIMS: Our aim is to characterise major trauma resulting from a low fall, and its various sub-populations, to identify preventative strategies and care pathways to improve outcomes for patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cohort; Low fall; Major trauma; Mechanical fall