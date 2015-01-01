Abstract

This study examined the effect of a psychiatric nursing approach based on the Tidal Model. The outcome variable was resilience in women survivors of violence. The experimental and descriptive study was conducted with a control group and a pretest post-test procedure. The research was carried out with 13 women in the intervention and 14 women in the control group. Resilience Scale for Adults Turkish Version (RSA) was used. Seven one to one sessions were performed with the intervention group. Inter-group comparison of pre- and post-test variation showed significant variations in favor of the intervention group in perception of the future and RSA scale total scores. Consequently the resilience of the intervention group increased, and they had a more positive, target-focused view of the future.

