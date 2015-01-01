Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The presence of discrimination, bullying, sexual harassment, and harassment (DBSH) in the healthcare workplace negatively affects the health and well-being of providers and is associated with poor mental health, low self-esteem, high levels of absenteeism, and low levels of productivity.



METHODS: The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) developed and distributed a survey to a subset of AAOS members to assess the climate of workplace safety and overall workplace culture. Women and underrepresented minority (URM) AAOS members and an equal number of randomly selected non-URM men were invited to participate in the survey.



RESULTS: Nine hundred twenty-seven of 5,638 (16.4%) members responded to the survey. Sixty-six percent of respondents reported experiencing DBSH behavior with specific exposures to DBSH of 79%, 55%, 47%, and 40%, respectively. Women (81%) were more likely than men (35%) to have experienced these behaviors. Fifty-eight percent of respondents reported that their workplaces were equipped to deal effectively with DBSH behaviors.



DISCUSSION: DBSH behaviors occur in the orthopaedic workplace. More attention to these issues is necessary to ensure that all orthopaedic surgeons in training and in practice have a safe work environment that is inclusive, equitable, and health-promoting. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: N/A.

