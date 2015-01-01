SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Balch Samora J, Van Heest A, Weber K, Ross W, Huff T, Carter C. J. Am. Acad. Orthop. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

From the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH (Dr. Balch Samora), Department of Orthopedic Surgery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN (Dr. Van Heest), Vice-Chair of Faculty Affairs, Department of Orthopaedics, Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Philadelphia, PA (Dr. Weber), South Central Kentucky Orthopedics, Glasgow, Kentucky (Dr. Ross), St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute, Columbus, GA (Dr. Huff), and Department of Orthopedics, NYU-Langone Medical Center, New York, NY (Dr. Carter).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons)

DOI

10.5435/JAAOS-D-19-00822

PMID

32187075

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The presence of discrimination, bullying, sexual harassment, and harassment (DBSH) in the healthcare workplace negatively affects the health and well-being of providers and is associated with poor mental health, low self-esteem, high levels of absenteeism, and low levels of productivity.

METHODS: The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) developed and distributed a survey to a subset of AAOS members to assess the climate of workplace safety and overall workplace culture. Women and underrepresented minority (URM) AAOS members and an equal number of randomly selected non-URM men were invited to participate in the survey.

RESULTS: Nine hundred twenty-seven of 5,638 (16.4%) members responded to the survey. Sixty-six percent of respondents reported experiencing DBSH behavior with specific exposures to DBSH of 79%, 55%, 47%, and 40%, respectively. Women (81%) were more likely than men (35%) to have experienced these behaviors. Fifty-eight percent of respondents reported that their workplaces were equipped to deal effectively with DBSH behaviors.

DISCUSSION: DBSH behaviors occur in the orthopaedic workplace. More attention to these issues is necessary to ensure that all orthopaedic surgeons in training and in practice have a safe work environment that is inclusive, equitable, and health-promoting. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: N/A.


Language: en
