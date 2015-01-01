Abstract

Hands are the most frequent burn injury sites. Appropriate rehabilitation is essential to ensure good functional recovery. Virtual reality (VR)-based rehabilitation has proven to be beneficial for the functional recovery of the upper extremities. We investigated and compared VR-based rehabilitation with conventional rehabilitation (CON) in patients with burned hands. Fifty-seven patients were randomized into a VR or CON group. Each intervention was applied to the affected hand for four weeks, and clinical and functional variables were evaluated. Hand function was evaluated before intervention and four weeks after intervention using the Jebsen-Taylor hand function test (JTT), Grasp and Pinch Power Test, Purdue Pegboard test (PPT), and Michigan Hand Outcomes Questionnaire (MHQ). The JTT scores for picking up small objects and the MHQ scores for hand function, functional ADL, work, pain, aesthetics, and patient satisfaction were significantly higher in the VR group than in the CON group (p < 0.05). The results suggested that VR-based rehabilitation is likely to be as effective as conventional rehabilitation for recovering function in a burned hand. VR-based rehabilitation may be considered as a treatment option for patients with burned hands.

Language: en