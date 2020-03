Abstract

A 7-year-old boy presents at the Emergency Department with an abdominal swelling after an accident with a space scooter. He was diagnosed with a traumatic anterior abdominal wall hernia, for which he underwent surgical correction.



[SafetyLit note: Space Scooter is a brand name for a device resembling a modern kick-scooter however it allows for propulsion by "pumping" or rocking a series of levers that energize the wheel without a foot touching the ground.]

