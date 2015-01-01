Abstract

Context: Recent research demonstrates a connection between psychological factors and return to play following a musculoskeletal sports injury. Although it has been shown that psychological factors can influence when and if an athlete returns to play, it is unclear if the implementation of psychosocial interventions during the recovery process can address these factors and potentially increase the likelihood of return to play after physical recovery from injury.Objective: To examine the efficacy of interventions designed to address psychosocial factors that influence return to play after sports injuries.Methods: A systematic review was performed in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Pubmed, Embase, and Google Scholar databases were searched from the earliest entry through May 2018. Search terms included "psychology," "sports injury," "anterior cruciate ligament injury," "anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction," "intervention," "return to play," and "return to sport." Studies were included and reviewed if they reported on the efficacy of a psychosocial intervention program in injured athletes.Results: Initial searches of Pubmed, Embase, and Google Scholar databases identified 560 articles, 329 articles, and 34,400 hits, respectively. After inclusion and exclusion criteria were applied, 8 articles remained that met inclusion criteria. Interventions of relaxation/guided imagery, positive self-talk, goal setting, counseling, emotional/written disclosure, and modeling videos were found to be effective interventions for promoting recovery after musculoskeletal sports injury. These interventions facilitated positive mood changes, pain management, exercise compliance, and rehabilitation adherence. No study examined the effect of psychosocial interventions on return to play.Conclusion: This systematic review demonstrates that psychosocial interventions can facilitate post-injury recovery in athletes by promoting a positive emotional state and rehabilitation adherence. Further research is necessary to determine the most effective psychosocial interventions for specific psychological factors, the ideal duration of interventions, the best method of implementation following sports injury, and the impact of these interventions on return to play.

