Abstract

Considering climate change, the risk of natural disasters requires a comprehensive approach on the part of all entities dealing with crisis management. Despite the advanced technologies available to predict weather phenomena, it is often unmanageable to take remedial measures, and the best solution is to suitably prepare for, and efficiently operate after, the occurrence of any given crisis. Nevertheless, it is imperative to implement the latest techniques and solutions which will allow for better preparation and responsiveness in the event of natural disasters. This manuscript presents results of initial analysis concerning the currently tested project, which is aimed at, among other things, improving safety in the event of natural disasters in Poland. There were two reasons for creating the manuscript. First, to present the potential of the system currently being built in Poland, which aims to reduce the risks associated with natural disasters and minimize the problems related to crisis management in Poland. And second, to open discussions and create grounds for information exchange between countries implementing similar solutions, especially neighboring countries, with which joint actions could be taken in the event of disasters in border areas.

Language: en