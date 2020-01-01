Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior is a leading cause of injury and death worldwide. It is a public health issue that is estimated to contribute more than 2.4% to the global burden of disease by the year 2020. University and college students are among groups affected more than the general population. However, there is a scarcity of studies on the magnitude and associated factors of suicidal behavior among University students in Ethiopia, particularly in Mettu University. Therefore, we assessed the prevalence of suicidal behavior and associated factors among Mettu University students.



METHODS: Institution-based multistage stratified cross-sectional study design was conducted among 523 regular main campus students of Mettu University. The Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire Revised (SBQ-R) was used to screen the presence of suicidal behavior symptoms. Data analysis was done using SPSS version 20.



RESULTS: Lifetime prevalence of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt was 58.3%, 37.3%, and 4.4%, respectively, with one-year prevalence of suicidal ideation at 34%. The multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that the odds of suicidal ideation were higher among female gender, students who had poor social support, family history of suicide attempt, lifetime alcohol use, rural residence, and less frequently engaging in religious practice; these factors were significantly associated with suicidality.



CONCLUSION: Nearly one-fourth of respondents report suicidal behavior. Prevalence of suicide was found to be higher. Prevention and coping actions regarding identified factors to reduce burden of suicide are needed.



© 2020 Abdu et al.

Language: en