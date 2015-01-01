SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dixe MDACR, Catarino HDCBP, Custódio SMR, Tomás CC. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2020; 54: e03539.

Affiliation

Center for Innovative Care and Health Technology (ciTechCare), School of Health Sciences, Polytechnic Institute of Leiria, Leiria, Portugal.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/s1980-220x2018033103539

PMID

32187308

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main goal was the peer evaluation of the effectiveness of a health education intervention, also seeking the characterization of violent behaviors experienced by teens in intimate relationships.

METHOD: A pretest-posttest quasi-experimental study was performed with a non-probabilistic sample of 197 teens of both genders without control group. The intervention performed consisted of one peer-run forum theater session about intimate violence in dating relationships of teens.

RESULTS: Boys reported being both victims and perpetrators of violent behaviors more frequently than girls. The sample reported more behaviors associated with victimization than perpetration. Girls showed a higher level of knowledge on the topic and this knowledge increased after the intervention.

CONCLUSION: Psychological violence is highly prevalent in dating relationships, particularly in cases of victimization. It seems essential to understand and act upon adolescents' perceptions about what violent behavior is. This study confirmed the effectiveness of health education in acquiring knowledge on this topic.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print