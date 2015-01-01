Abstract

Background: In occupational therapy, while several studies have focussed on occupational balance, few have investigated it in the context of sleep.Aims: The aim of this study was to investigate the associations between sleep and occupational balance among women.Material and methods: In total, 157 women responded to the Occupational Balance Questionnaire and Karolinska Sleep Questionnaire. Linear regression was used to analyse data.Results: The median score for occupational balance was 12 (interquartile range [IQR] 9), while that for sleep was 86 (IQR 16). Sleep and sleepiness fatigue were significantly associated (p < 0.1) with satisfaction with the number of occupations during a regular week. Difficulties awakening and snoring disorders were significantly associated (p < 0.1) with balance with physical, social, intellectual, and restful occupations.Conclusions: The majority of participants slept well and had a good sleep quality. There is an association between occupational balance and sleep. In particular, aspects related to the number of occupations, adequate time to perform them and the time spent recovering and sleeping were associated with good sleep quality. Balance among physical, social, intellectual, and restful occupations was associated with difficulties awakening and snoring.Significance: Our results support the need for occupational therapists to focus on occupational balance, to improve women's sleep.

Language: en