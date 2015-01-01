Abstract

This paper introduces a new methodology for reconstructing vehicle densities of freeway segments by utilizing the limited data collected by traffic-counting sensors and developing a macroscopic traffic stream model formulated as a switched reduced-order state observer design problem with unknown or partially known inputs. Specifically, the traffic network is modeled as a hybrid dynamic system in a state space that incorporates unknown inputs. For freeway segments with traffic-counting sensors installed, vehicle densities are directly computed using field traffic count data. A reduced-order state observer is designed to analyze traffic state transitions for freeway segments without field traffic count data to indirectly estimate the vehicle densities for each freeway segment. A simulation-based experiment is performed applying the methodology and using data of a segment of Beijing Jingtong freeway in Beijing, China. The model execution results are compared with the field data associated with the same freeway segment, and highly consistent results are achieved. The proposed methodology is expected to be adopted by traffic engineers to evaluate freeway operations and develop effective management strategies.

