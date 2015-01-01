|
Karaca O, Güldoğan CE. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2020; 26(2): 287-295.
Yoğun bakım alanında travma konusunda 1980–2018 yılları arasında yapılan yayınların bibliyometrik analizi: Bütünsel yaklaşım.
Department of General Surgery, İstinye University Liv Hospital Ankara, Ankara-Turkey.
32185766
BACKGROUND: There is not a holistic bibliometric study evaluating the publications in the literature even though trauma is a paramount subject in the field of critical care. This study aimed to investigate the important articles and journals receiving the most citations and publishing the most articles, revealing international cooperation and uncovering trend topics in this subject as a consequence of analyzing articles on trauma in the field of critical care published between 1980 and 2018 using bibliometric analysis methods.
