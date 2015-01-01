Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is not a holistic bibliometric study evaluating the publications in the literature even though trauma is a paramount subject in the field of critical care. This study aimed to investigate the important articles and journals receiving the most citations and publishing the most articles, revealing international cooperation and uncovering trend topics in this subject as a consequence of analyzing articles on trauma in the field of critical care published between 1980 and 2018 using bibliometric analysis methods.



METHODS: Publication scan in this study was performed using Web of Science (WoS) database. Literature review was limited to only publications indexed in the field of Critical Care. "Trauma" was used as the keyword to reach relevant publications. Linear regression analysis was performed to predict the number of articles foreseen to be published in the upcoming years in the subject of trauma.



RESULTS: As a result of the literature review, a total of 10851 publications were found. Six thousand four hundred and eighty-nine (59.8%) of these publications were under the category of article. First three countries with the most publications were respectively as the United States of America (4096) (63.1%), Canada (401) and Germany (380). Turkey ranked 21 with 41 publications. The article titled "Evaluating trauma care - the triss method" published in 1987 had received the most citations. The journal with the most publications and citations was "Journal of Trauma Injury Infection and Critical Care".



CONCLUSION: This study will be a useful guide to all scientists and clinicians conducting research on trauma in critical care.

Language: en