Citation
Eksert S, Aşık MB, Kaya M. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2020; 26(2): 301-305.
Vernacular Title
İleri hava yolu yönetimi uygulanan ateşli silah yaralanmalarının değerlendirilmesi: Role II hastane deneyimi.
Affiliation
Department of Emergency Medicine, Kütahya University of Health Sciences Faculty of Medicine, Kütahya-Turkey.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
DOI
PMID
32185765
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Airway problems are one of the most important factors affecting mortality in firearm injuries. The present study aims to examine the data of patients who underwent advanced airway support due to explosion and bullet injuries in a Role II hospital.
Language: en