Abstract

BACKGROUND: Airway problems are one of the most important factors affecting mortality in firearm injuries. The present study aims to examine the data of patients who underwent advanced airway support due to explosion and bullet injuries in a Role II hospital.



METHODS: Ninety three patients who underwent advanced airway support due to gunshot wounds in a Role II hospital between January 2015 and September 2016 were included in this study. The patients were divided into two groups as blast (Group A) (handmade explosives, rocket, and mine) and bullet (Group B) (rifle and pistol bullet) trauma injuries. The groups were compared regarding pre-hospital intubation, NISS (New Injury Severity Score), cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), emergency surgical intervention and mortality rates.



RESULTS: There was no difference between the patient groups concerning demographic and clinical features. Thirty-six patients were included in group A, and 57 patients were included in group B. There was no statistically significant difference between the groups about emergency surgical intervention rates (p=0.42). However, a statistically significant difference was observed between the groups in terms of pre-hospital intubation (p=0.001), CPR application (p=0.001), mortality (p=0.001) rates and NISS (p=0.002) scores.



CONCLUSION: Bullet injuries that require advanced airway are more destructive and more deadly than explosion injuries. This may be due to direct airway or organ damage in bullet gunshot wounds.

