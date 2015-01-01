Abstract

BACKGROUND: Because internal temperature of tandir may reach up very high levels, tandir burns, which is one of flame burns, may cause more morbidity and mortality than those of other flame burns. Therefore, we aimed to compare tandir burns with other flame burns in the present study.



METHODS: In this study, we compared tandir burns with other flame burns concerning age, gender, total burn surface area, burn depth, hospitalization times, hospitalization duration, surgical procedures performed, wound culture results, burn localization and mortality.



RESULTS: Tandir burn patients were treated in the hospital for an average of 27.6±9.5 days, while non-tandir burn patients were treated for a period of 16.5±12.5 days. A significant difference was found between the hospitalization periods of the two groups (p<0.001). Tandir burn, which is a type of flame burn, affects the women and children much more frequently than other flame burns (p=0.0001), causes deeper burns (p=0.0001), which requires more surgical intervention (p=0.0001) and causes more frequent wound site infection.



CONCLUSION: We think that it would be beneficial to treat high-temperature burns, such as tandir burns, as a separate group from other flame burns. We believe that further studies to be conducted in this field will bring new approaches to the treatment of tandir burns.

Language: en