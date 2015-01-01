SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

den Toom DA, Bockholt S, Gosheger G, Budny T, Deventer N, Lübben T, Schneider KN. Unfallchirurg 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Vernacular Title

E-Scooter – eine neue Gefahrenquelle in der Tumorendoprothetik.

Affiliation

Klinik für Allgemeine Orthopädie und Tumororthopädie, Universitätsklinikum Münster, Albert-Schweitzer Campus 1, 48149, Münster, Deutschland.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00113-020-00794-7

PMID

32185424

Abstract

A 24-year-old male patient who suffered a periprosthetic fracture of the left distal femur due to an e‑scooter accident was referred to the outpatient department of tumor orthopedics. The patient had been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma of the left proximal tibia 11 years previously that was treated with a tumor endoprosthetic reconstruction. The current periprosthetic fracture required a further bony resection of the distal femur as well as a reconstruction with a knee revision implant. The aim of this case report is to raise awareness for a new potential source of danger in the presented risk group.


Language: de

Keywords

Ewing’s sarcoma; Knee revision implant; Periprosthetic fracture; Scooter injury; Tumor orthopaedics

