SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rostam-Abadi Y, Gholami J, Amin-Esmaeili M, Safarcherati A, Mojtabai R, Ghadirzadeh MR, Rahimi H, Rahimi-Movaghar A. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Iranian National Center for Addiction Studies (INCAS), Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/add.15059

PMID

32196801

Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Misuse of tramadol, an opioid prescription analgesic, is known as a public health challenge globally. We aimed to systematically review studies on the prevalence of non-prescribed use, regular tramadol use and dependence, tramadol-induced poisoning and mortality in Iran.

METHODS: Consistent with PRISMA guidelines, international (Medline, Scopus, Web of Science) and Persian (SID) databases were systematically searched up to June 2019. Other relevant data were collected through personal contacts and review of reference lists. Pooled estimates of prevalence of tramadol use in subgroups of males and females, percentage of tramadol poisoning among admitted poisoning cases, tramadol-associated seizures and mortality among tramadol poisonings and percentage of tramadol as a cause of death among fatal drug-poisoning records were estimated through a random-effects model.

RESULTS: A total of 84 records were included. Pooled estimates of last 12-month use of tramadol in Iranian general population were 4.9% (95%CI: 4.1-5.9) and 0.8% (95%CI: 0.2-1.8) among males and females, respectively. The estimates for last 12-month use among Iranian male and female university students were 4.8% (95%CI: 1.9-8.9) and 0.7% (95%CI: 0.3-1.1), respectively. Six heterogeneous reports indicated existence of regular use of tramadol and dependence in Iran. Sixty-two studies provided data on tramadol-induced poisoning, seizures and mortality. The pooled estimate of percentage of tramadol poisoning among all-drug poisoning patients was 13.1% (95CI: 5.7-22.9). The overall estimates of seizures and mortality among tramadol poisoning patients were 34.6% (95%CI: 29.6-39.8) and 0.7% (95%CI: 0.0-1.9), respectively. The pooled percentage of tramadol-related fatalities among drug-poisoned cases was 5.7% (95%CI: 0.5-15.4).

CONCLUSION: Despite control policies, tramadol use is as prevalent as the use of illicit opioids in Iran. Numerous cases of tramadol abuse, dependence, poisonings, seizures, and hundreds of tramadol-related deaths have been reported in recent years.

This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Analgesics; Cause of death; Drug addiction; Drug overdose; Epidemiology; Meta-analysis; Prescription opioids; Substance use disorder; Systematic review; Tramadol

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print