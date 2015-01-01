Abstract

Women, and specifically, adolescents, are at high risk of HIV and STIs during the postpartum period. Biological and behavioral factors contribute to adolescents' susceptibility. However, the influence of behavioral factors, like intimate partner violence (IPV), on postpartum STI acquisition has been understudied. The study's purpose is to determine whether IPV victimization during pregnancy predicts incident STIs in the first 6 months postpartum. Adolescent mothers (14-19 years) were recruited at a township hospital's maternity ward near Durban. Adolescent mothers who were HIV-negative and had no laboratory-diagnosed STIs at baseline (6 weeks postpartum) were included in the analysis (n = 61). We used a modified Poisson regression with robust standard errors to assess differences in postpartum STI risk by IPV victimization during pregnancy controlling for covariates. At baseline, 25 (41%) adolescent mothers reported IPV victimization during pregnancy. Adolescent mothers who reported IPV during pregnancy were at higher risk of receiving an STI diagnoses at 6 months postpartum (aRR: 4.43; 95% CI: 1.31-14.97). Our findings heighten understanding of HIV risk among a vulnerable subset of adolescent girls: adolescent mothers. Non-combined interventions that help young mothers and their partners navigate partnership dynamics to reduce IPV and STIs are needed to reduce HIV risk.

Language: en