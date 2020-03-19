|
Williams AA, Allen JG, Catalano PJ, Buonocore JJ, Spengler JD. Am. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Augusta A. Williams, Joseph G. Allen, and John D. Spengler are with the Department of Environmental Health, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA. Paul J. Catalano is with the Department of Biostatistics, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Department of Data Sciences, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston. Augusta A. Williams and Jonathan J. Buonocore are with the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment, Boston.
(Copyright © 2020, American Public Health Association)
32191522
Objectives. To examine the impact of extreme heat on emergency services in Boston, MA.Methods. We conducted relative risk and time series analyses of 911 dispatches of the Boston Police Department (BPD), Boston Emergency Medical Services (BEMS), and Boston Fire Department (BFD) from November 2010 to April 2014 to assess the impact of extreme heat on emergency services.Results. During the warm season, there were 2% (95% confidence interval [CI] = 0%, 5%) more BPD dispatches, 9% (95% CI = 7%, 12%) more BEMS dispatches, and 10% (95% CI = 5%, 15%) more BFD dispatches on days when the maximum temperature was 90°F or higher, which remained consistent when we considered multiple days of heat. A 10°F increase in daily maximum temperature, from 80° to 90°F, resulted in 1.016, 1.017, and 1.002 times the expected number of daily BPD, BEMS, and BFD dispatch calls, on average, after adjustment for other predictors.Conclusions. The burden of extreme heat on local emergency medical and police services may be agency-wide, and impacts on fire departments have not been previously documented.Public Health Implications. It is important to account for the societal burden of extreme heat impacts to most effectively inform climate change adaptation strategies and planning. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print March 19, 2020: e1-e7. doi:10.2105/AJPH.2019.305563).
