Abstract

We sought to clarify the influence of family developmental conditions (e.g., adverse childhood experiences: ACEs), peer relationships (e.g., bullying), and neurocognitive impairment on recidivism in adolescents with conduct disorder (CD). We interviewed 290 adolescents with CD (265 males, 25 females) who had been admitted to a juvenile justice assessment center for the first time about their offense(s), onset of delinquency, ACEs, and peer relationships. The participants also completed tests of neurocognitive activities and self-report symptom measures: the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT), the Memory Updating test for the assessment of attention, the Adolescent Dissociative Experiences Scale (A-DES) for the assessment of dissociation, and the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale 11th version (BIS-11) for the assessment of impulsivity. After the family court judgement and discharge, the participants were followed for 3 years. Readmissions to the center during the follow-up period were considered cases of "recidivism." During the follow-up, 102 (35.2%) participants were readmitted to the center. A survival analysis (Cox proportional hazard model) showed that lower age, bullying (as the perpetrator), and impaired cognitive function (e.g., a lower SDMT score) significantly increased recidivism, whereas bullying (as both victim and perpetrator) decreased recidivism. ACEs showed no clear effect on recidivism. Lower age and impaired cognitive function appear to predispose adolescent first-time offenders with CD to recidivism. However, the peer bullying analysis showed that being a perpetrator positively influenced recidivism, whereas being both a victim and a perpetrator negatively influenced recidivism. Further research considering the heterogeneity and comorbidity of CD could clarify bullying's influence on recidivism.

Language: en