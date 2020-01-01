Abstract

Smoke inhalation injury is common in victims of domestic fires, among whom children are the most vulnerable. Cyanide poisoning may occur in addition to carbon monoxide poisoning and is challenging to diagnose. In France, the recommended antidotes are hydroxocobalamin for cyanide and hyperbaric oxygen for carbon monoxide. We managed a 26-month-old girl who sustained smoke inhalation injury with both carbon monoxide and cyanide poisoning during a house fire. Despite hydroxocobalamin and sodium thiosulfate therapy combined with hyperbaric oxygen, she had residual neurological impairments 3 months after the injury. The treatment challenges and detailed neurological follow-up data are described.



