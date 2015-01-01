|
Citation
|
Booth S, Pollard CM. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Public Health, Curtin University, Western Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32190940
|
Abstract
|
Household food insecurity, when a person or household has inadequate or insecure access to food due to financial or other constraints, is a growing public health problem in most rich countries with developed economies, particularly where there is inequality.1 Food insecurity adversely impacts individuals and adds to societal burden due to lost productivity, avoidable healthcare expenditure and the cost of feeding families. Surprisingly, the prevalence and economic burden of food insecurity are not often reported in developed countries, including Australia, but costs in the US in 2011 were estimated at ∼US$167.4 billion.2
Language: en