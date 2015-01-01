|
Shen S, Zeng X, Xu L, Chen L, Liu Z, Chu J, Yang Y, Wu X, Chen X. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e110.
Department of Geriatric, Zhejiang Hospital, No. 12 Lingyin Road, Hangzhou, 310013, Zhejiang Province, China. lily197459@163.com.
32192446
BACKGROUND: Motoric cognitive risk syndrome (MCR) is a newly proposed predementia syndrome incorporating subjective cognitive complaints and slow gait. Previous studies have reported that subjective cognitive complaints and slow gait are associated with frailty in cognitively unimpaired older adults, but little is known about the link between MCR and frailty in older adults. Therefore, the aim of the study was to explore the associations of MCR and its components with frailty in older Chinese adults.
Cognitive complaints; Frailty; Older adult; Slow gait