Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motoric cognitive risk syndrome (MCR) is a newly proposed predementia syndrome incorporating subjective cognitive complaints and slow gait. Previous studies have reported that subjective cognitive complaints and slow gait are associated with frailty in cognitively unimpaired older adults, but little is known about the link between MCR and frailty in older adults. Therefore, the aim of the study was to explore the associations of MCR and its components with frailty in older Chinese adults.



METHODS: In an observational cross-sectional study, a total of 429 older adults aged 60 years and older were admitted to the geriatric department. According to MCR criteria, all participants were classified into 4 groups: 1) the MCR group; 2) the subjective cognitive complaints only group; 3) the slow gait only group; and 4) the healthy control group. Physical frailty was assessed by the Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS). Multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to examine the association between MCR and frailty in older adults.



RESULTS: The prevalence rates of subjective cognitive complaints, slow gait and MCR were 15.9, 10.0 and 4.0%, respectively. After adjusting for confounding variables, the logistic regression analysis showed that slow gait (odds ratio [OR]: 3.40, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.40-8.23, P = 0.007) and MCR (OR: 5.53, 95% CI: 1.46-20.89, P = 0.012) were independently associated with frailty, but subjective cognitive complaints were not.



CONCLUSIONS: MCR and slow gait were significantly associated with frailty in older Chinese adults. Further studies should prospectively determine the causal relationship between MCR and frailty.

