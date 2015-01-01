SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gill AD, Hickey BL, Zhong W, Hooley RJ. Chem Commun (Camb) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of California-Riverside, Riverside, CA 92521, USA and Department of Chemistry, University of California-Riverside, Riverside, CA 92521, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal Society of Chemistry)

DOI

10.1039/d0cc01489c

PMID

32193520

Abstract

A water-soluble host molecule can bind tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC) and its metabolites in aqueous solution. By pairing this recognition event in a sensing array with fluorescent reporters and varying external mediators, pattern recognition-based detection is possible, which allows selective discrimination of the THC metabolites. The selective sensing can be performed in aqueous solution with micromolar sensitivity, as well as in biofluids such as urine and saliva. Metabolites as similar as Δ8- and Δ9-THC, differing only in the position of a double bond, can be distinguished.


Language: en
