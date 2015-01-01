Abstract

Purpose: To explore the factors affecting access to timely trauma care and rehabilitation in Madagascar.Materials and methods: A qualitative study based in the outpatient departments of two large rehabilitation centres. Semi-structured interviews and focus groups were conducted with 12 patients or family members and 11 healthcare professionals. Interviews and focus groups were conducted with a local interpreter and were audio-recorded and transcribed. The data were analysed deductively with thematic content analysis, utilising the Health Care Access Barriers model.Results: Participants experienced delays in deciding to seek treatment, accessing healthcare facilities and in receiving appropriate treatment. Cognitive barriers included understanding and awareness of healthcare, structural barriers included distance and transportation to health facilities, financial barriers included affordability of healthcare and difficulty accessing funds.Conclusions: Delays to accessing healthcare may result in increased mortality and disability following trauma, as well as increased financial burden. Addressing the acceptability of services should be a focus for future service development, through training and education schemes. More importantly, improving both physical and financial accessibility of services must be a long-term priority. These findings may help to guide the ongoing development of trauma and rehabilitation pathways in Madagascar.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONDelays in accessing timely trauma care and rehabilitation can lead to complications such as pain, infection, malunion of fractures and loss of function, with devastating financial and social consequences for patients and their families.The acceptability of services is a key barrier to accessing hospital care and may be targeted through training schemes for healthcare professionals and education for the public.Improving the physical and financial accessibility of services in the long-term is paramount.Consideration should be given to these issues in the future development of co-ordinated trauma care and rehabilitation pathways in Madagascar.

Language: en