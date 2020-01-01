Abstract

A Corrigendum on

White Matter Microstructure in Adolescents and Young Adults With Non-Suicidal Self-Injury



by Westlund Schreiner, M., Mueller, B. A., Klimes-Dougan, B., Begnel, E. D., Fiecas, M., Hill, D., et al. (2020). Front. Psychiatry 10:1019. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2019.01019



An author's name was incorrectly spelled as “Mark Fiecus”. The correct spelling is “Mark Fiecas”.



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.



[SafetyLit note: The author's name has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.]





