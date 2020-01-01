SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Westlund Schreiner M, Mueller BA, Klimes-Dougan B, Begnel ED, Fiecas M, Hill D, Lim KO, Cullen KR. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: 157.

Affiliation

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN, United States.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2020.00157

PMID

32194462

PMCID

PMC7066109

Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyt.2019.01019.].

Copyright © 2020 Westlund Schreiner, Mueller, Klimes-Dougan, Begnel, Fiecas, Hill, Lim and Cullen.

A Corrigendum on
White Matter Microstructure in Adolescents and Young Adults With Non-Suicidal Self-Injury

by Westlund Schreiner, M., Mueller, B. A., Klimes-Dougan, B., Begnel, E. D., Fiecas, M., Hill, D., et al. (2020). Front. Psychiatry 10:1019. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2019.01019

An author's name was incorrectly spelled as “Mark Fiecus”. The correct spelling is “Mark Fiecas”.

The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

[SafetyLit note: The author's name has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.]


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; cingulum; fractional anisotropy; neuroimaging; non-suicidal self-injury; uncinate fasciculus

